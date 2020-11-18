COVID-19 cases in R.I. rise by record 1,280 cases, with 6 deaths

PROVIDENCE – There were 1,280 new cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island on Tuesday, with six more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.

The increase in cases was yet another daily record, and the third time a daily increase has exceeded 1,000 cases in Rhode Island.

Cases in the state have totaled 45,911 to date, a rise of 1,383 cases from figures reported Tuesday, accounting for both the day-to-day increase as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths in the state due to the virus have totaled 1,280.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients totaled 284, a rise from 265 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 22 were in intensive care units and 13 were on ventilators.

There were 18,414 tests processed Tuesday, with an overall positive rate of 7%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 24.9%.

There have been 1.38 million tests administered in the state to date to 493,071 individuals.