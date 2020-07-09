COVID-19 cases increase by 50; R.I. sees 3 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 50 on Wednesday, totaling 17,243 to date, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

The three-day average for positive tests in the state was 46.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island increased by three day to day to 974.

Current hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 55, a decline of one day to day. Of those hospitalized, four were in intensive care units and three were on ventilators.

There were 3,227 tests for the virus conducted on Wednesday, with a positive rate of 1.5%. There have been 267,433 tests conducted in the state to date.