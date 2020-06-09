COVID-19 cases increase by 55; R.I. sees 9 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 55 Monday to total 15,691 to date, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.

Deaths due to the virus increased by nine, bringing the state total to 808.

Current hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients totaled 144, a decline from 146 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 31 were in intensive care units while 19 were on ventilators. To date, there have been 1,398 hospital discharges of COVID-19 patients in Rhode Island.

There were 1,720 tests for COVID-19 in the state conducted Monday, bringing the state total to 180,887.

Providence had the most confirmed cases in the state at 5,307, or 2,958 per 100,000 residents. Central Falls had the most cases per 100,000 at 4,349, representing 843 positive cases of COVID-19. Tiverton has had the fewest confirmed cases in the state to date at 84, or 531 per 100,000 residents. South Kingstown had the fewest cases per 100,000 at 306, representing 94 positive tests.

There will be no briefing from Gov. Gina M. Raimondo on COVID-19 Tuesday, as the governor’s daily briefings on the virus have been reduced to three days per week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

On Monday, the governor said that the state would begin an effort to test asymptomatic residents, with a focus on trying to identify potential outbreaks of COVID-19 in the state.