COVID-19 cases near 8K; R.I. sees 6 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 218 Monday to total 7,926, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.

The state also had six more fatalities due to the virus, bringing the state total to 239.

Current hospitalizations due to COVID-19 totaled 266, the same as the day before. Of those hospitalized, 84 were in the intensive care unit and 55 were on ventilators. To date, 466 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital.

The state conducted another 1,808 tests on Monday, bringing the total number of tests conducted in the state to 57,693.

Providence had the most positive test results for the virus of all municipalities at 2,348, followed by Pawtucket at 721, Cranston at 446, and North Providence at 409.

This story will be updated.