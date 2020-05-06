COVID-19 cases pass 10K; R.I. sees 15 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 272, to 10,205, with 15 more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said on Wednesday.

The state has reported a total of 370 fatalities related to the new coronavirus.

Current hospitalizations related to COVID-19 total 324, down three from one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 86 are in intensive care units and 60 on a ventilator. To date 665 patients with the virus have been discharged from hospitals.

The state conducted 2,938 tests on Tuesday, bringing the total to 79,373.

