COVID-19 cases pass 2K in R.I., with six more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 identified in Rhode Island increased by 288 on Friday to a total of 2,015, according to Gov. Gina M. Raimondo.

The number of deaths due to the disease reached 49, an increase from 43 on Thursday afternoon.

The number of current hospitalizations due to COVID-19 totaled 169 as of Friday, up from 160 one day prior.

Five of the six people whose deaths were reported Friday were nursing home residents. One person was in their 60s, four were in their 90s and one person was more than 100 years old, said Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, director of the R.I. Department of Health.

- Advertisement -

Nursing homes in the state continue to be hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak, with 387 cases in about 14 facilities. Group homes have also been affected, reporting 123 cases in 10 sites, Alexander-Scott said.

Twenty state employees have tested positive as well, said Brett Smiley, head of the R.I. Department of Administration.

“We have a rigorous protocol in place for all our employees to make sure they know what to do if they are experiencing symptoms,” he said during Friday’s briefing.

For about the last two weeks, state workers have been screened for symptoms before coming for work and tested if they have symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

Earlier in the day, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training said that COVID-19-related unemployment insurance filings in the state neared 110,000 Thursday, as the virus continued to wreak havoc on the local economy.

Raimondo urged patience for those who have filed, saying that checks should arrive within a week or two after applications are received by DLT.

“Our system is not perfect, you are going to have to wait longer than you should have to to get your check,” she said.

Applications for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits promise to be the most complicated. The new federally-approved benefit is reserved for self-employed people who are out of work due to the pandemic, or people who temporarily cannot work because of a doctor’s order to self-quarantine or who are needed to care for someone unable to stay home alone.

“This category is going to take the longest for us to get the checks out the door; this is a whole new kind of benefit,” Raimondo said.

Most people who are approved for unemployment benefits will see an extra $600 in their checks this month and the governor said she is working to develop an incentive for low-wage essential workers who are still employed.

As a result of an executive order signed on Thursday, recent DLT retirees are being recruited to help process mounting unemployment claims. Pensions for those who respond will not be affected, Raimondo said.

The same order mandated that businesses forced to close due to the coronavirus pandemic will not see in increase in unemployment insurance taxes.

This story has been updated to include more details form the governor’s press conference.