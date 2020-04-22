COVID-19 cases pass 5,800 in R.I.; 10 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 365, to 5,841, with 10 new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health reported on Wednesday.

The state has seen a total of 181 fatalities related to the new coronavirus.

There are 270 people hospitalized in the state with the virus, with 71 in intensive care units and 44 on ventilators. The state says 315 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals.

The number of tests administered in the state total 41,722, marking a 2,413-test increase day to day.

Providence remains the municipality in the state with the most positive tests at 1,658, followed by Pawtucket at 540, Cranston at 369 and North Providence at 337.

Gov. Gina M. Raimondo is scheduled to give her daily COVID-19 press briefing at 2:30 p.m.

This story will be updated.