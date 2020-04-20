COVID-19 cases pass 5K in R.I., with five more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 339, with five more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health reported on Monday.

There have been a total of 155 deaths related to the new coronavirus in the state as of Sunday, and 5,090 positive cases.

The number of patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 272, up from 244 the previous day. There are 62 people in intensive care units, including 45 on ventilators.

The state has tested 37,080 individuals, with 31,990 negative tests.

Gov. Gina M. Raimondo is scheduled to give her daily coronavirus press briefing at 1 p.m. Monday.

This story will be updated.