COVID-19 cases reach 1,727 in R.I.; eight additional deaths

PROVIDENCE – The state has identified 1,727 cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon, marking a 277-case increase from one day prior, Gov. Gina M. Raimondo said a news briefing.

The state currently has 160 COVID-19-related hospitalizations, an increase from 143 one day prior.

Raimondo also said that the number of deaths in the state due to COVID-19 increased by eight from Wednesday, pushing the total death toll to 43.

The governor said that the state conducted 1,800 COVID-19 tests Wednesday.

Unemployment insurance claims due to the coronavirus reached 106,694 as of Wednesday, according to the R.I. Department of Labor. At that time, the state had also seen 14,005 filings for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a benefits program created by the federal government to cover those who do not typically qualify for unemployment benefits, such as contractors, gig workers and the self-employed.

The U.S. Department of Labor announced Thursday that, as of last week, the U.S. had seen 16.8 million jobless filings due to COVID-19.

