COVID-19 cases reach 5.5K in R.I., with 16 new deaths

By
-
RHODE ISLAND has identified 5,500 positive cases of COVID-19 as of Monday. / COURTESY R.I. DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
RHODE ISLAND has identified 5,500 positive cases of COVID-19 as of Monday. / COURTESY R.I. DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in the state have reached 5,500, a 394-case increase day to day, with 16 new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health reported on Tuesday.

The state has reported a total 171 deaths related to the new coronavirus.

Current hospitalizations due to the virus are 271, one less than the previous day. Of those hospitalized, 67 are in the intensive care unit and 43 are on ventilators.

The state said it tested 2,336 Monday, bringing the state total to 33,833.

- Advertisement -

Providence has the most cases of any municipality, with 1,399, followed by Pawtucket at 464, Cranston at 309 and North Providence at 301.

This story will be updated.

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR