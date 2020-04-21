COVID-19 cases reach 5.5K in R.I., with 16 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in the state have reached 5,500, a 394-case increase day to day, with 16 new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health reported on Tuesday.

The state has reported a total 171 deaths related to the new coronavirus.

Current hospitalizations due to the virus are 271, one less than the previous day. Of those hospitalized, 67 are in the intensive care unit and 43 are on ventilators.

The state said it tested 2,336 Monday, bringing the state total to 33,833.

Providence has the most cases of any municipality, with 1,399, followed by Pawtucket at 464, Cranston at 309 and North Providence at 301.

