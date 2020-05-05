COVID-19 cases reach 9.9K; R.I. sees 14 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 281, to 9,933, with 14 new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health reported on Tuesday.

There have been 355 fatalities related to the new coronavirus reported in the state.

There are 327 people hospitalized in Rhode Island with the virus, a decline from 339 one day prior.

Of those hospitalized, 89 are in intensive care units and 62 on ventilators. To date, 639 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital.

The state conducted 2,299 tests on Monday, bringing its total to 76,435.

