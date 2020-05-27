COVID-19 cases rise 143; state sees 21 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Reported cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 143 on Tuesday to 14,353 while fatalities due to the virus increased by 21 to 655, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.

Current hospitalizations due to the virus totaled 218, a decline from 226 the day before. The state said 49 COVID-19 patients were in intensive care units and 35 were on ventilators. To date, 1,175 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital.

The state conducted 2,497 tests on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 138,383.

This story will be updated.

