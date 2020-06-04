COVID-19 cases rise by 100; R.I. sees 14 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 100 Wednesday and the state saw 14 new deaths due to the virus, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

The state has now seen a total of 15,325 positive cases of the virus and 756 deaths.

Current hospitalizations due to the virus totaled 185, a decline of four day to day. Patients with COVID-19 in intensive care units declined by two from the day before to 42, while those on ventilators totaled 29, one less than the day prior.

To date, the state has had 1,326 COVID-19-related hospital discharges.

Tests conducted on Wednesday for the virus in the state totaled 3,226, bringing the state total to 165,923.

