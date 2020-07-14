COVID-19 cases rise by 102, most since June 10

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 102, to 17,588, the largest day-to-day increase since June 10, with one new death, the R.I. Department of Health reported on Tuesday.

The three-day average of new cases in Rhode Island is 73. The state has reported a total of 985 COVID-19-related deaths.

There are 69 people hospitalized with the virus in the state, two more than the day before. Of those hospitalized, five are in intensive care units and three are on ventilators.

There were 2,940 COVID-19 tests administered in Rhode Island on Monday, with a positive test rate of 3.5%. There have been 285,799 tests for the virus conducted in the state to date.

