COVID-19 cases rise by 1,036 over weekend, with 5 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 1,036 from March 26 through Sunday, with five new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Monday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 117, level with figures reported on March 26. Of those hospitalized, 16 were in an intensive care unit, a decrease of four since March 26, and seven were on a ventilator, a decrease of four over the weekend.

There have been 530,690 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Rhode Island to date, a rise of 32,049 since March 26. Of all doses, 331,805 have been first doses, a rise of 15,940 since March 26. There have been 212,059 people fully vaccinated in Rhode Island to date, a rise of 17,562 since March 26.

Cases in the state have totaled 136,419 to date, a rise of 644 from figures reported March 26, accounting for both the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

- Advertisement -

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,613 to date.

There were 4,777 tests processed on Sunday, with an overall positive rate of 4.8%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 24.9%.

There have been 3.48 million tests administered in the state to date to 842,959 individuals.

Daily data from RIDOH did not appear Monday until approximately 4:45 p.m. The department said that a “data systems upgrade” was why the data was posted a few hours past the daily 1 p.m. update time frame.