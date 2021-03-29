COVID-19 cases rise by 1,036 over weekend, with 5 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 1,036 from March 26 through Sunday, with five new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Monday.
Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 117, level with figures reported on March 26. Of those hospitalized, 16 were in an intensive care unit, a decrease of four since March 26, and seven were on a ventilator, a decrease of four over the weekend.
There have been 530,690 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Rhode Island to date, a rise of 32,049 since March 26. Of all doses, 331,805 have been first doses, a rise of 15,940 since March 26. There have been 212,059 people fully vaccinated in Rhode Island to date, a rise of 17,562 since March 26.
Cases in the state have totaled 136,419 to date, a rise of 644 from figures reported March 26, accounting for both the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.
Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,613 to date.
There were 4,777 tests processed on Sunday, with an overall positive rate of 4.8%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 24.9%.
There have been 3.48 million tests administered in the state to date to 842,959 individuals.
Daily data from RIDOH did not appear Monday until approximately 4:45 p.m. The department said that a “data systems upgrade” was why the data was posted a few hours past the daily 1 p.m. update time frame.
