COVID-19 cases rise by 1,084, with 15 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 1,084 on Monday, with 15 more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 455, an increase from 433 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 53 were in intensive care units, an increase from 47 one day prior, and 29 were on ventilators, a decline from 31 reported Monday.

Cases in the state have totaled 75,237 to date, an increase of 1,166 from figures reported Monday, accounting for both the day-to-day increase as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 1,570 to date.

- Advertisement -

There were 12,229 tests processed Monday, with an overall positive rate of 8.9%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 24.6%.

There have been 1.77 million tests administered in the state to date to 588,389 individuals.

RIDOH also released its weekly COVID-19 metrics Tuesday. Each of the three metrics has a threshold set by the department. Exceeding a threshold could result in increased restrictions in the state, RIDOH has said previously. All three metrics continued to exceed their respective thresholds, despite each improving from the previous week.

The weekly percent positive rate was 7.8%, a decline from 9% one week prior, remaining above the set threshold of 5%.

New hospital admissions totaled 440, a decline from 448 one week prior, remaining above the threshold of 210.

New cases per 100,000 residents totaled 790, a decline from 851, remaining above the threshold of 100.