COVID-19 cases rise by 113; R.I. sees 16 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island cases of COVID-19 increased by 113 on Thursday to total 15,441, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.

Deaths due to the virus increased by 16, now totaling 772.

There were 182 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, a decline from 185 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 37 were in intensive care units and 23 were on ventilators. To date, 1,336 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital.

The state conducted 4,417 tests on Thursday, bringing the total number of tests administered in the state to 170,739.

This story will be updated.