COVID-19 cases rise by 119 in R.I., with 1 more death

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island have increased by 119, with one more death, the R.I. Department of Health said on Tuesday.

There have been 18,725 total cases in the state, reflecting an increase of 210 from figures reported one day prior due to data revisions for previous days. The three-day average for new cases is 91.

The state has reported a total of 1,005 deaths related to the new coronavirus.

There are 68 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, a decline from 71 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 10 are in intensive care units and seven are on ventilators. The three-day average of hospitalizations is 69.

- Advertisement -

There were 3,733 tests conducted on Monday, with a positive rate of 3.2%. Total tests administered in the state total 352,500.