COVID-19 cases rise by 121; R.I. sees 7 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 121, with seven more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said on Monday.
The state has reported a total of 506 deaths related to the new coronavirus.
There are 236 people hospitalized with the virus in the state, a decline from 260 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 62 are in intensive care unit, a two-patient decline day to day, and 46 are on ventilators, a one-patient increase from the previous day.
To date, the state has seen 1,012 COVID-19-related hospital discharges, an increase from 972 one day prior.
The state conducted 2,834 tests on Sunday, bringing the state total to 115,384.
This story will be updated.
