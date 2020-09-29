COVID-19 cases rise by 131, with 3 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island totaled 131 on Monday, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.

Cases in the state have totaled 24,556 to date, an increase of 132 from figures reported on Monday, accounting for the day-to-day increase and revisions for previous days.

The state also reported three more deaths attributable to the virus, bringing the state total to 1,113.

Hospitalizations in the state totaled 103, an increase from 94 on Sept. 24, the last available daily total.

- Advertisement -

There were 5,859 tests conducted in the state on Monday, with an overall positive rate of 2.2%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative tests, the positive rate was 6.8%.

The DOH also released its weekly metrics Tuesday. Last week, the state had an overall positive rate of 1.2%, a decline from 1.4% one week prior. Hospitalizations totaled 66, an increase from 43 one week prior. New cases per 100,000 totaled 70, a decline from 73 one week prior. None of the three weekly metrics exceeded thresholds that DOH previously said could result in an increase in restrictions in the state.

This story has been updated to reflect new weekly metrics.