COVID-19 cases rise by 1,553 over four day span with 2 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island over the four-day period from April 9 through Monday increased by 1,553, with two new deaths, according to R.I. Department of Health data released Tuesday evening.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 137, a decline from 145 reported prior to the weekend. Of those hospitalized, 27 were in an intensive care unit, a decline from 33 reported on April 9, and 27 were on ventilators, a rise from 23 reported last week.

Three have been 708,530 total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the state, a rise of 49,001 over the four-day reporting period. To date, 309,622 individuals have been fully vaccinated in Rhode Island, an increase of 28,566 in that time.

There have been 142,774 COVID-19 cases identified in the state, an increase of 1,677 from figures reported April 9, accounting for the day-to-day increases as well as data revisions for previous days.

- Advertisement -

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,640.

Rhode Island’s COVID-19 data was not updated on Monday due to a “network issue,” the department said, but it did not provide details of the incident. Additionally, the department still has not provided updates for testing data beyond the data previously released on April 9, except for new positives. RIDOH also did not provide its regular weekly metrics updates Tuesday.

However, information on virus variant identification in Rhode Island was released this week.

To date, the state has sequenced 1,266 positive COVID-19 cases in an attempt to analyze the prevalence of COVID-19 variants in the state. As of April 12, variants of concern, as identified by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have accounted for 19% of the sequenced tests, including 159 cases of the United Kingdom variant B.1.1.7, 60 cases of the California variant B.1.429, 20 cases of the California variant B.1.427, and four cases of the Brazil variant P.1. There have been no cases of the South Africa variant B.1.351 identified in the state.