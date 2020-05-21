COVID-19 cases rise by 189; R.I. sees 18 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 increased 189 on Wednesday to total 13,571, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Reported deaths due to the coronavirus rose by 18 to total 556.

The Department of Health said Wednesday that 254 people are hospitalized because of COVID-19, a decline of three from a day earlier. Of those hospitalized, 56 were in intensive care – down two from the day before – and 41 were on ventilators – a four-patient decline from reports 24 hours earlier.

The state conducted 2,737 tests Tuesday, bringing the total number of tests conducted in the state during the pandemic to 123,367.

The following are the municipalities with the most cases in the state:

Providence – 4,402

Pawtucket – 1,282

Cranston – 771

Central Falls – 744

North Providence – 652

The municipalities with the highest rate of cases per 100,000 residents were Central Falls (3,787), Providence (2,931) and North Providence (1,999).

This story will be updated.