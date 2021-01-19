COVID-19 cases rise by 2.5K, with 40 deaths since Jan. 15

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 increased by 2,521 from Jan. 15 through Monday, with 40 more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.
Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 366, a decline from 384 reported prior to the weekend. Of those hospitalized, 50 were in an intensive care unit, a decline of one from reports on Jan. 15, and 37 were on a ventilator, an increase of two in that time.
Cases of the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 107,066 to date, a rise of 2,623 from figures reported Jan. 15, accounting for both the day-to-day increases, as well as data revisions for previous days.
There have been 2,045 deaths due to COVID-19 in Rhode Island to date.
There were 8,736 tests processed on Monday, with an overall positive rate of 4.1%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 23.2%.
There have been 2.3 million tests administered in the state to date to 703,884 individuals.
There have also been 46,817 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in Rhode Island to date, as well as 11,049 second doses.
The health department also released its weekly COVID-19 metrics Tuesday. The state includes set thresholds in conjunction with the weekly statistics. Exceeding thresholds can result in increased restrictions in the state, the department said.
- Last week, the positive rate of COVID-19 tests was 5%, a decline from 6.6% one week prior. The state’s provided positive rate threshold is also 5%.
- New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients totaled 382 last week, a decline from 391 one week prior. The state’s weekly hospitalization threshold is set at 210.
- New COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the state totaled 569 for the week, a sharp decline from the 761 one week prior but well above the set threshold of 100.
