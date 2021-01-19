COVID-19 cases rise by 2.5K, with 40 deaths since Jan. 15

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 increased by 2,521 from Jan. 15 through Monday, with 40 more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 366, a decline from 384 reported prior to the weekend. Of those hospitalized, 50 were in an intensive care unit, a decline of one from reports on Jan. 15, and 37 were on a ventilator, an increase of two in that time.

Cases of the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 107,066 to date, a rise of 2,623 from figures reported Jan. 15, accounting for both the day-to-day increases, as well as data revisions for previous days.

There have been 2,045 deaths due to COVID-19 in Rhode Island to date.

There were 8,736 tests processed on Monday, with an overall positive rate of 4.1%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 23.2%.

There have been 2.3 million tests administered in the state to date to 703,884 individuals.

There have also been 46,817 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in Rhode Island to date, as well as 11,049 second doses.

The health department also released its weekly COVID-19 metrics Tuesday. The state includes set thresholds in conjunction with the weekly statistics. Exceeding thresholds can result in increased restrictions in the state, the department said.

Last week, the positive rate of COVID-19 tests was 5%, a decline from 6.6% one week prior. The state’s provided positive rate threshold is also 5%.

New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients totaled 382 last week, a decline from 391 one week prior. The state’s weekly hospitalization threshold is set at 210.

New COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the state totaled 569 for the week, a sharp decline from the 761 one week prior but well above the set threshold of 100.