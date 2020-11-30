COVID-19 cases rise by 2.6K over weekend, with 27 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 2,628 from Nov. 27 through Sunday, with 27 more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Monday.

Hospitalizations totaled 365, an increase from 319 reported on Nov. 27. Of those hospitalized, 40 were in an intensive care unit, an increase from 37 on Nov. 27, and 19 were on a ventilator, a decline from 23 prior to the weekend.

Cases of COVID-19 in the state have totaled 56,723 to date, an increase of 2,769 from figures reported on Nov. 27, accounting for both the day-to-day increases, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 1,373 to date.

There were 7,114 tests processed Sunday, with an overall positive rate of 9.2%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 23.9%.

There have been 1.55 million tests administered in Rhode Island to date to 529,884 individuals.