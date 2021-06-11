COVID-19 cases rise by 21, with no new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 21 on Thursday, with no new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 33, a decline from 37 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, four were in an intensive care unit and five were on a ventilator.

There have been 590,634 individuals fully vaccinated against the virus in Rhode Island to date, as well as 1.22 million total vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases of the virus in the state totaled 152,213, a rise of 26, accounting for the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus have totaled 2,722 to date.

There were 6,512 tests processed Thursday, with an overall positive rate of 0.3%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 2.4%.

The department also said Friday that it had identified 685 individuals since January 2021 who were fully vaccinated and still got COVID-19, accounting for 1.2% of confirmed cases in that time, including 82 that were admitted to the hospital and considered symptomatic, accounting for 3.2% of admissions since then. In addition, 6.5% of all confirmed positive tests were from partially vaccinated individuals in that time, accounting for 3,697 individuals. Of those individuals, 274 were admitted to the hospital as symptomatic, accounting for 10.7% of such admissions in that time frame.

There have been 4.38 million tests administered in the state to date to 939,427 individuals.