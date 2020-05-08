COVID-19 cases rise by 249; R.I. sees 11 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 249 on Thursday to total 2,948, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.
Fatalities due to the disease increased by 11 to a total of 399.
Current hospitalizations due to the virus totaled 312, a decline from 318 a day earlier. Of those hospitalized, 71 were in intensive care units, a decline from 82 on Wednesday, and 52 were on ventilators, a four-person decline day to day.
To date, 730 patients with COVID-19 have been discharged from the hospital.
Rhode Island conducted 2,948 tests Thursday, bringing the state total to 85,266.
This story will be updated.
