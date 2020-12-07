COVID-19 cases rise by 3.3K over weekend, with 35 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 3,324 from Dec. 4 through Sunday, with 35 more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Monday.

Hospitalizations totaled 422, an increase from 408 reported on Dec. 4. Of those hospitalized, 45 were in an intensive care unit, level with the figures reported on Dec. 4, and 30 were on a ventilator, an increase of one from what was reported prior to the weekend.

In addition, there are 13 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at the Cranston field hospital, which is managed by Care New England Health System. A spokesperson could not be immediately reached at Lifespan Corp. to provide the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at the field hospital inside the R.I. Convention Center.

Cases of COVID-19 in the state have totaled 65,818 to date, an increase of 3,681 from figures reported on Dec. 4, accounting for both the day-to-day increases, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 1,448 to date.

There were 7,856 tests processed Sunday, with an overall positive rate of 10.7%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 28%.

There have been 1.65 million tests administered in Rhode Island to 556,960 individuals to date.

In addition, Rhode Island has added travelers from Massachusetts to its COVID-19 travel advisory list. People traveling to Rhode Island from Massachusetts for non-work- or care-related purposes must quarantine for 14 days after they arrive in Rhode Island or receive a negative test within 72 hours of arriving.

As of Dec. 7, 44 states and Puerto Rico are listed on Rhode Island’s travel advisory.

Alexa Gagosz is a PBN staff writer. Contact her at Gagosz@PBN.com. You may also follow her on Twitter at @AlexaGagosz.