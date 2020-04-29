COVID-19 cases rise by 321 in R.I.; 12 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island have increased by 321 to a total of 8,247, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.

The state also saw 12 more deaths due to the virus, bringing the state total to 251.

Current hospitalizations of patients with COVID-19 numbered 269, an increase from 266 one day before. Of those hospitalized, 80 were in intensive care unit – down from 84 one day prior – and 55 were on ventilators, the same number as the day before.

A total of 391 patients with COVID-19 have been discharged from the hospital.

The state conducted 2,472 tests Tuesday, bringing the state total to 60,165.

Providence remained the municipality with the most cases of COVID-19 at 2,538, followed by Pawtucket at 785, Cranston at 481 and North Providence at 442.

