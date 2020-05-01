COVID-19 cases rise by 341 in R.I., with 13 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 increased by 341 day to day, to 8,962, with 13 more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said on Friday.

The total number of fatalities in the state related to the new coronavirus is up to 279.

There are 352 people hospitalized, an increase from 339 one day prior.

Of those hospitalized, 76 are in intensive care units, including 51 on ventilators. The state has seen 485 COVID-19-related hospital discharges to date.

Rhode Island tested 2,938 people on Thursday, bringing the state testing total to 66,648.

The following municipalities had the most positive test results:

Providence: 2,840

Pawtucket: 861

Cranston: 522

North Providence: 477

Central Falls: 449

This story will be updated.