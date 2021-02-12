COVID-19 cases rise by 366, with 16 more deaths

CASES OF COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 366 on Thursday. / COURTESY R.I. DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 366 on Thursday, with 16 more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 222, a decline from 238 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 39 were in an intensive care unit, a decline from 45 one day prior, and 20 were on a ventilator, a decline of two day to day.

Cases in the state have totaled 120,821 to date, an increase of 440 from figures reported one day prior, accounting for both the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,290 to date.

There were 18,627 tests processed in the state on Thursday, with an overall positive rate of 2%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 16.7%.

There have been 2.74 million tests administered in the state to date to 766,988 individuals.

The department also said that there have been 95,829 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in the state to date, as well as 42,116 second doses.

