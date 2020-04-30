COVID-19 cases rise by 374, state sees 15 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in the state increased by 374 day to day to total 8,621 Wednesday, while the state saw 15 more deaths, bringing the total fatality count due to the virus to 266, the R.I. Department of Health announced Thursday.

Current hospitalizations due to the virus were 339, an increase from a reported 269 one day prior. RIDOH said that the increase was due to the use of a new reporting tool, more accurately reflecting numbers in the state.

Using the new adjusted data, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 only increased by three patients day to day.

Of those hospitalized, 85 were in the intensive care unit and 54 were on ventilators. A total of 461 patients with the disease have been discharged to date.

The state conducted 3,545 tests Wednesday, bringing the state total to 63,710.

The following municipalities had the most positive tests for COVID-19:

Providence: 2,682

Pawtucket: 826

Cranston: 511

North Providence: 463

Central Falls: 429