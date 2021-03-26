COVID-19 cases rise by 417, with one new death

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 increased by 417 on Thursday, with one new death, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.
Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 117, a rise of seven day to day. Of those hospitalized, 20 were in an intensive care unit, a rise of two day to day, and 11 were on a ventilator, level with figures provided Thursday.
There have been 498,641 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Rhode Island to date, a rise of 10,211 day to day. Of all doses, 315,865 have been first doses, a rise of 3,715 day to day. There have been 194,497 people fully vaccinated in Rhode Island to date, a rise of 6,803 day to day.
Cases in the state have totaled 135,775 to date, a rise of 485 from figures reported Thursday, accounting for both the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.
Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,608 to date.
There were 17,793 tests processed Thursday, with an overall positive rate of 2.3%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 21.4%.
There have been 3.44 million tests administered in the state to date to 838,646 individuals.
