COVID-19 cases rise by 71 in R.I., with 3 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 71, to 16,533, with a positive test rate of 2%, the R.I. Department of Health said on Tuesday.

The state reported three new deaths due to the virus, raising the total to 906.

Current hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in Rhode Island total 105, down one from the previous day. Of those hospitalized, 19 are in intensive care units and 17 are on ventilators. To date, there have been 1,562 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitala in the state.

Tests in the state totaled 3,492 on Monday, bringing the total to 222,163. Gov. Gina M. Raimondo said Monday that the state is leading the nation in the share of residents tested for the virus.

- Advertisement -