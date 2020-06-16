COVID-19 cases rise by 72; R.I. sees 14 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 identified in Rhode Island rose by 72 on Monday, totaling 16,164 to date, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.

Deaths due to the virus increased by 14 to 865.

Current hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients totaled 129, a two-patient increase day to day. Of those hospitalized, 16 were in intensive care units and 13 were on ventilators. To date, 1,479 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital in Rhode Island.

There were 3,016 tests administered for the virus in the state on Monday, bringing the total tested to date to 203,618, with an 8% total positive test rate.

- Advertisement -