COVID-19 cases rise by 73; R.I. sees 6 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Reported cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 73 on Tuesday, pushing the total number of cases reported since the start of the pandemic to 16,606, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.

The state also reported six new deaths due to the virus. Rhode Island’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 912.

The state tested 3,531 people for the virus on Tuesday, with a positive rate of 2.1%. Rhode Island has now performed 224,993 COVID-19 tests.

There are 104 current hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in Rhode Island, a decline of one for the day before. Of those hospitalized, 20 were in intensive care units and 16 were on ventilators. To date, 1,573 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital in Rhode Island.

This story will be updated.