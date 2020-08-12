R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 74; Raimondo says restrictions won’t ease until cases start declining

PROVIDENCE – Restrictions in Rhode Island are not easing up during the coronavirus pandemic until numbers of new coronavirus cases start going down, said Gov. Gina M. Raimondo during her coronavirus briefing on Wednesday afternoon.

Of the new cases that have been examined, Raimondo said that many of these people who tested positive had been to work while sick.

“Don’t leave your house if you are sick,” said Raimondo, calling it the “golden rule” of the pandemic. She said many of the issues between spreading the virus have to do with carpooling.

Last weekend, there were no fines or citations that had been issued since the state launched its new large gathering hotline last week. However, the hotline, which is operated by Rhode Island State Police, received 412 calls throughout the weekend.

- Advertisement -

Raimondo said if large gatherings don’t disperse immediately after the police show up, or they are repeat violators, each of the participants will receive a $500 fine.

Social gathering limits have remained at 15 people, but catered events can have up to 100 people. Raimondo said schools, catered events, weddings and restaurants are structured with controlled environments, while social gatherings are not.

The governor’s press conference comes as confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 74 on Tuesday, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.

“Seventy-four is feeling better than the days of over 100,” said Raimondo of new cases.

Cases in the state have totaled 20,129 to date, an increase of 76 from figures reported on Tuesday, accounting for both the day-to-day increase as well as data revisions for previous days. The three-day average of new cases in Rhode Island was 68.

The state also announced two new deaths due to the virus, bringing the state total to 1,018.

Current hospitalizations due to the virus totaled 89, a decline of one from the day before. The three-day average of hospitalizations was 91. Of those hospitalized, nine were in intensive care units and three were on ventilators.

“We’re not where we need to be…. hospitalizations are creeping up,” said Raimondo.

R.I. Department of Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott said hospitalization numbers have been higher than the state wants them to be, and there are “way too many” new cases of COVID-19.

There were 3,684 tests conducted Tuesday with a positive rate of 2%. When excluding both repeat negative and repeat positive results, the positive rate for the day was 3.9%.

There have been 411,727 tests conducted in the state to date.

On Thursday, the governor is expected to host a live broadcast on her Facebook page with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and nation’s top infectious disease expert. The discussion is set for 3:00 p.m.

This story has been updated to include information from the governor’s press conference.