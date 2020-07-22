COVID-19 cases rise by 76; R.I. sees 1 more death

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 76 on Tuesday, totaling 18,062 to date, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.

The department also reported one more death due to the virus, bringing the state’s total death toll to 997.

Health officials said 67 are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase from 64 a day earlier. The three-day average of hospitalizations was 67. Of those hospitalized, five were in intensive care units and three were on ventilators.

There were 3,782 tests conducted on Tuesday with a positive rate of 2%. There have been 321,872 tests administered in Rhode Island to date.

- Advertisement -

This story will be updated.