COVID-19 cases rise by 774 over weekend, with 10 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases in Rhode Island increased by 774 from Feb. 19 through Sunday, with 10 more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Monday.

The department also reported 80 more fatalities due to COVID-19 that were previously unreported in the data, noting that the upwards adjustment included deaths that were initially not attributed to COVID-19.

“Death data are often adjusted upward because of the time needed for causes of death to be confirmed, and because data sets are routinely cross-referenced as part of ongoing data validation,” the department’s COVID-19 dashboard said, adding that fatality data in the state is considered provisional for at least three months.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 186, an increase from 177 prior to the weekend. Of those hospitalized, 27 were in an intensive care unit, a decline of two from prior to the weekend, and 18 were on a ventilator, level with figures reported on Feb. 19.

Cases in the state have totaled 123,980 to date, a rise of 835 from figures reported on Feb. 19, accounting for both the day-to-day increases, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,466 to date.

There were 6,094 tests processed Sunday, with an overall positive rate of 2.6%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative results, the positive rate was 16.8%.

The department also said there have been 141,740 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in the state, as well as 61,944 second doses.

There have been 2.89 million tests administered in the state to date to 783,046 individuals.