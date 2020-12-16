COVID-19 cases rise by 953 with 20 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 953 on Tuesday, with 20 more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.

Hospitalizations due to the virus totaled 469, an increase from 455 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 62 were in intensive care units, an increase from 53 one day prior, and 30 were on ventilators, an increase of one from the day before.

Cases in the state have totaled 76,209 to date, 872 more than reported Tuesday, accounting for both the day-to-day increase as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to COVID-19 have totaled 1,590 in Rhode Island to date.

- Advertisement -

There were 15,048 tests processed Tuesday, with an overall positive rate of 6.3%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 25.4%.

There have been 1.79 million tests administered in the state to 591,698 individuals.