COVID-19 continues decline in R.I., with 42 new cases reported

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Health on Friday reported 42 more cases of COVID-19, following more than 7,500 tests. The percent-positive rate for all tests was .6%.

On Thursday, the state had 76 new cases, and a test percent-positive of .9%.

For the second consecutive day on Friday, the state reported no new fatalities related to the virus. The cumulative deaths through the pandemic is 2,708 people.

In hospital statistics, 66 people are hospitalized, an increase of one patient over the previous day. Of those patients 14 are in intensive care units, including nine on ventilators to help them breathe.

Vaccinations continue to accumulate, with 647,246 people having received at least one dose of a vaccine. Of those, 548,024 people are fully vaccinated.

