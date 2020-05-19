COVID-19 deaths increase by 26 in R.I.; Raimondo unveils tracking app

PROVIDENCE – After weeks of urging residents to keep a manual log of places visited, Gov. Gina M. Raimondo on Tuesday announced the rollout of a state COVID-19 phone application that will digitally track users’ locations.

The Crush COVID RI app, created with help from Infosys and available for free on Apple and Google Play in English and Spanish, allows users to turn on a feature that will track and store up to 20 days of mapping data on addresses they have visited for more than 10 minutes.

The app also includes a daily survey to track symptoms, the ability to arrange for testing and aggregated resources and information.

Rhode Island is among the first states in the country to debut a “one-stop shop” customized app to track and share COVID-19 information, Raimondo said.

Seeking to reassure those wary of information sharing, she said repeatedly that all data remains on users’ own phones unless they choose to share it with the contact tracers if they become infected. While Raimondo emphasized that app usage, as well as enabling the location monitoring data, is a choice, she urged participation to maximize the app’s benefits.

“These symptoms only work insofar as everybody uses them,” she said. “At some level, I can’t really force everybody to wear a mask, wash their hands, stay home if they’re sick …but I know if everyone does it our economy will be stronger.”

The information collected will also be key to determining next steps in the state’s phased reopening, Raimondo said.

Raimondo committed on Tuesday to providing 50,000 surgical masks to the state’s 900 childcare facilities in anticipation of a June 1 reopening. Additional guidelines are available at reopeningri.com. More information about a second phase of economic reopening, including the out-of-state travel ban, will be shared on Friday.

Acknowledging that the app is inaccessible to those without smart phones, state health director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott pointed to the state’s COVID-19 hotline as well as the R.I. Department of Health website for information and access to many of the resources on the app.

The announcement comes as RIDOH reported the single-highest daily death toll since the beginning of the pandemic: 26 people. Alexander-Scott noted, however, that half of deaths reported Tuesday happened in previous days. All but two were tied to assisted living or nursing home facilities. Ages of those who died ranged from 50s to over 100.

There have been a total of 532 deaths related to the virus reported in the state.

Positive cases of the virus in Rhode Island increased by 134, to a total of 12,951.

There are 247 people hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase from 236 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 59 are in intensive care units. That’s a decline from 62 one day prior. Forty-four are on ventilators, a two-patient decline day to day.

The state conducted 1,840 tests on Monday, bringing the total to 104,295.

The state is also seeking feedback on the app in anticipation of a second version next month. Users can share comments at health.ri.gov/crushcovid.

This story has been updated to include details form the governor’s press conference.