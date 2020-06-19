COVID-19 deaths rise by 9 in R.I.; state sees 68 new cases

PROVIDENCE – There were 68 new cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island on Thursday, totaling 16,337 to date, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.
The state reported nine new fatalities due to the virus, bringing the state COVID-19 death toll to 894.
There were 123 current hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients, a decline from 126 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 23 were in intensive care units and 12 were on ventilators. To date, 1,515 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital in Rhode Island.
There were 2,996 tests for the virus conducted Thursday, making the state positivity rate 2.3%.
This story will be updated.
