COVID-19-related unemployment claims keep climbing, reach 87K

PROVIDENCE – Unemployment insurance claims due to COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 3,776 Thursday, to 87,258 since March 9, according to the R.I. Department of Labor and Training.

Total UI filings in that time totaled 91,604, the DLT said on Friday.

Temporary disability insurance claims in the state since March 9 due to COVID-19 totaled 7,274 as of Thursday, a 146 increase from Wednesday. TDI claims since March 9 totaled 13,617.