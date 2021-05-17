COVID-19 restrictions to be lifted May 29 in Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) – All remaining COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted in Massachusetts on May 29, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday.

Baker announced the decision at a Statehouse press conference, saying the state is on track to meeting its goal of vaccinating 4.1 million of the state’s 7 million residents by the first week of June.

The state’s face covering order will also be rescinded on May 29 for most settings, according to Baker.

Face coverings will still be mandatory on public and private transportation systems – including rideshares, taxis, ferries, MBTA subways and busses, commuter rail and transportation stations – and in health care facilities and in other settings hosting vulnerable populations like congregate care settings.

State health officials are still advising nonvaccinated individuals to continue wearing face masks and to continue distancing in most settings.

Officials will also recommend that fully vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear a face covering or social distance indoors or outdoors except for in certain situations after May 29.

Baker also announced that on June 15, he will end the formal state of emergency that has been in place in Massachusetts since the start of the pandemic.

Baker said the state will continue to do everything it can to increase access to vaccine shots to all residents especially in those communities hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The commonwealth was tested,” Baker said. “But together we all fought back.”

Baker said 75% of adults in Massachusetts have already received at least one dose, with 3.2 million fully vaccinated.

New cases have dropped by 89% since January 8. COVID-19 hospitalizations are down 88% since Jan. 1, and the positive test rate is down by 88% from peaking at 8.7% on January 1 to 1% today, Baker said.

Beginning May 29, all industries will be allowed to open across the state. Capacity will increase to 100% for all industries and gathering limits will be rescinded.

Steve LeBlanc is a reporter for The Associated Press.