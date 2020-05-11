COVID-19 testing sites open in Newport, East Providence

PROVIDENCE – East Bay Family Health Services, a division of East Bay Community Action Program, opened COVID-19 testing sites last week in East Providence and Newport.

Testing is open to all, regardless of insurance or immigration status, but a telehealth visit with a provider from EBCAP is required. Tests are reserved for people with symptoms of COVID-19. Results are typically returned within three to four days.

The drive-thru site in East Providence is located in EBCAP’s parking lot at 100 Bullocks Point Ave. in the Riverside neighborhood. Appointments can be made by calling (401) 437-1008.

Newport’s site offers drive-thru testing and a walk-up tent in the Community College of Rhode Island parking lot at 1 John H. Chaffee Blvd. For an appointment, call (401) 848-2160.

Hours at both locations are from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Friday.