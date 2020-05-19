COVID-19 UI claims rise 503 in R.I.

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island Unemployment Insurance claims due to COVID-19 increased by 503 day to day Monday to total 159,649, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training said Tuesday.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance filings in the state increased by 836 day to day to total 53,896. The program covers the self-employed, small-business owners and contractors.

Total UI claims in Rhode Island since March 9 totaled 222,595.

Temporary Disability Insurance claims due to COVID-19 increased by 25 day to day to 12,842. TDI claims since March 9 in the Ocean State totaled 22,193.

- Advertisement -