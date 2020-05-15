COVID-19 UI claims rise by 350

PROVIDENCE – COVID-19-specific Unemployment Insurance claims increased by 350 on Thursday to 157,932, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training said Friday.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance increased by 375 day to day to 51,722. The program covers contractors, the self-employed and small-business owners.

Since March 9, the state has received 218,985 total unemployment claims, including PUA filings.

Temporary Disability Insurance claims due to COVID-19 increased by 61 day to day to 12,686. TDI claims since March 9 in the state totaled 21,784.

- Advertisement -