COVID-19 UI claims rise by 381; PUA filings grow

PROVIDENCE – Unemployment insurance claims due to COVID-19 increased by 381 day to day to 157,582 on Wednesday, according to the R.I. Department of Labor and Training.

Pandemic unemployment assistance filings increased by 727 day to day, to 51,347. The program covers the self-employed, contractors and small-business owners.

Total unemployment benefit claims, including PUA filings, increased 1,231 day to day, totaling 218,155 since March 9.

Temporary Disability Insurance claims due to COVID-19 increased by 60 day to day, to 12,625. TDI claims since March 9 total 21,625 in the state.

