COVID-19 UI claims rise by 397

PROVIDENCE – COVID-19 unemployment insurance claims increased by 397 on Thursday, to 169,247, according to the R.I. Department of Labor and Training.

Pandemic unemployment assistance filings increased by 571 day to day to 66,272. The federally backed program covers small-business owners, contractors and the self-employed.

All initial unemployment filings in Rhode Island since March 9 have totaled 247,963.

Temporary Disability Insurance claims due to COVID-19 increased by 22 on Thursday, to 13,619. All TDI filings in Rhode Island since March 9 total 25,369.

