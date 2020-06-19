COVID-19-related unemployment insurance claims rise by 477

PROVIDENCE – COVID-19-related unemployment insurance claims increased by 477 on Thursday, while Pandemic Unemployment Assistance filings increased by 725, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training said Friday.

COVID-19 unemployment insurance initial claims have totaled 173,776 to date, while PUA filings have totaled 70,112. The PUA program is a federally backed unemployment benefit program available to small-business owners, the self-employed and contractors.

All initial unemployment claims in the state since March 9 have totaled 257,339, including PUA filings.

Temporary Disability Insurance claims due to COVID totaled 17 on Thursday, numbering 13,719 to date. All TDI claims since March 9 have totaled 26,189.

